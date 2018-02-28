Mama June Channels Marilyn Monroe in Iconic White Halter Dress: Pics!

Mama June is channeling one of Hollywood's most iconic stars -- Marilyn Monroe!

The 38-year-old reality star recently recreated Monroe's look from 1955's The Seven Year Itch for a photo shoot, sporting a plunging white halter dress and curling her blonde hair into a retro 'do. The mom of four perfectly fit into the sexy dress, which was about a size four to five.

As fans may recall, June shocked the world last March when she revealed her dramatic, 300-pound weight loss on the WE tv series Mama June: From Not to Hot. She now weighs around 170 pounds.

The photo shoot is to promote Friday's season finale of Mama June: From Not to Hot. In a preview of the episode, Mama June battles a serious health issue, and ends up having to undergo emergency surgery after her retina detaches.

We also get a first look at her 17-year-old daughter, Lauryn aka "Pumpkin," going into labor. Pumpkin welcomed her baby girl, Ella, in December.

The season finale of Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Friday, March 2, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WE tv.

ET spoke with June last month, when she talked about her new boyfriend, Geno.

"[We're] very [serious]," she told ET during a live interview on YouTube. "We're very committed to one another and we both love each other. We're very happy in our relationship. We're both best friends. We're with each other 24/7. And it's just happy."

