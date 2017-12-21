'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' Trailer Features a Cher Cameo But Where's Meryl Streep?

The first trailer for Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again is here, and it drops one major bombshell.

The sequel shows a pregnant Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) returning to the island, but this time her mother, Donna, played by Meryl Streep in the 2008 movie, appears to have died. Scared of becoming a new mom, Sophie seeks the guidance of Tanya (Christine Baranski) and Rosie (Julie Walters).

That's when they tell Sophie the story of when Donna was pregnant with her. The trailer then cuts to a young Donna (Lily James) galavanting around the island without a care in the world.

While Streep's character seems to have been killed off, there are some scenes of her in the sequel, and her love interests from the first Mamma Mia! movie, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth and Stellan Skarsgård, are all on hand again to help Sophie out.

As if all the baby mama drama, beautiful scenery and Abba tunes aren't enough, Cher shows up at the end of the trailer. "Let's get the party started," Cher's character, Ruby Sheridan, proclaims.

Sophie responds, "Grandma, you weren't invited."

Pulling her sunglasses down, Ruby answers, "That's the best kind of party, little girl."

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again hits theaters on July 20.

