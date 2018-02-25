Mandy Moore Gives Us Major Nostalgia With New Blonde 'Do Days After Wrapping 'This Is Us' Season 2

Mandy Moore has gone to the lighter side.



Just a couple of days after wrapping the second season of This Is Us, the 33-year-old actress decided it was time to freshen up her 'do.



Moore shared a cute selfie with her hairstylist, Ashley Streicher, that showed off her new sun-kissed honey locks.



"I'm slowly morphing into @streicherhair. Now if I could only master those “cool girl” waves all on my own," the actress-singer wrote. "And yes, I wasted no time changing up my hair as sooooon as wrapped up the season on #thisisus. As you do... 👯‍♀️."

Streicher shared a very similar pic on Moore's "new lewk" to her own Instagram account, revealing that she took care of the cut while celeb hair colorist Tracey Cunningham, who also works with lovely ladies like Alison Brie, Jessica Biel and Jennifer Lopez, lightened up her pal's strands.

Moore wrapped the latest season of the NBC drama on Friday, sharing a Boomerang of the Coolhaus treats the cast and crew were gifted with in celebration of their last day. The Pearson matriarch was in character as Rebecca in the vid, wig and all, and we've got to say, her new color looks a whole lot like the hue Rebecca rocks in her later years!

When Moore first burst onto the scene with her sugary sweet pop single, "Candy," back in 1999, she was very blonde, and though this new look is more of a subtle ombre than 24/7 surfer girl, we're still feeling a tinge of nostalgia for her early days in the spotlight.

Plus, the new hue is a decidedly different look than the dark chocolate brown color she sported at the Screen Actors Guild Awards just last month.

Though This Is Us is known to make us cry every single week -- especially since the heartbreaking aftermath of Jack's death -- Moore's social media accounts are decidedly more upbeat and even frequently take us behind the scenes of the show while she's on set. Earlier this month, she shared a cute photo with her co-star, Milo Ventimiglia, along with a sweet message to her TV husband.



"Also this guy. A little BTS shot to illustrate that we do know how to have fun on set. The ultimate partner in crime. There’s no Rebecca without Jack. ❤️ you, @miloanthonyventimiglia."

As for actually being done filming for the season, though, Moore can't quite "believe it's a wrap." "Thanks to all those who have watched and enjoyed this year. The last 3 episodes are ," she tweeted on Friday.

