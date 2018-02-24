'This Is Us' Cast Wraps Filming on Season 2 -- See the Pics!

That's a wrap!

Though we still haven't gotten over the show's emotional Super Bowl episode, This Is Us is officially done filming season two. Castmembers like Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore and Susan Kelechi Watson took to social media to share the news with fans, alongside sweet pics and videos from their last day on set this season.

"Officially wrapped #ThisIsUs season 2. Hope y’all enjoy the last few eps," Ventimiglia wrote alongside a photo of his trailer and himself leaving the Paramount lot. "Already can’t wait to get back for season 3. MV."

Officially wrapped #ThisIsUs season 2. Hope y’all enjoy the last few eps. Already can’t wait to get back for season 3. MV pic.twitter.com/lJ8TWFzC1U — Milo Ventimiglia (@MiloVentimiglia) February 24, 2018

Creator Dan Fogelman, meanwhile, shared a video of Sterling K. Brown cheering as he wrapped up his last scene with his onscreen kids, Faithe Herman and Eris Baker. "That’s a wrap on Season 2! Thank you, once again, to our amazingly dedicated and badass cast and crew. #ThisIsUs."

That’s a wrap on Season 2! Thank you, once again, to our amazingly dedicated and badass cast and crew. #ThisIsUspic.twitter.com/SOSbbYsIkq — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) February 24, 2018

Moore celebrated the milestone with an ice cream sandwich, while Watson handed over some chocolates and Beth's wedding ring to go celebrate with the cast and crew.

See more posts below:

And that is a wrap for season 2 @NBCThisisUs for me & my sis #erisbaker !! I will miss you a bunch 😩😘 #ThisIsUspic.twitter.com/VGKDvJpcW4 — Faithe Herman (@FaitheHerman) February 23, 2018

While we prepare ourselves for This Is Us' season two finale, Kim Kardashian has just started watching the show. The 37-year-old reality star asked fans what they thought of the NBC series on Wednesday, months after it predicted her family's pregnancies in the season two premiere.

"I watch it. I think it’s worth a look. If it were me, I would watch it from the beginning," Justin Hartley hilariously replied. "A good time to start if you ask me. Not too along in the series yet enough episodes to binge if you feel. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry...#ThisIsUs."

See more in the video below.

