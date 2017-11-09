Mariah Carey Is 'Happy' for New Chapter in Her Life Following Weight Loss Surgery (Exclusive)

In the past, the R&B crooner turned to traditional diets to slim down, like Jenny Craig after the birth of her twins.

But one source says Carey's always been insecure about her figure, adding, "She always fluctuates and it makes her upset but it's hard for her to manage."

In 2016, Carey opened up to ET about her "bleak diet" and how she's "been working hard" on getting fit.

"If someone doesn't say something to me [about my weight] then I'll just not think about it," she said at the time. "I'm not obsessed with that that way."

"The funny thing with me is I would always be like, 'Oh! I gained weight,' because I am muscular, so sometimes I don't even notice it," Carey explained. "Now I have been pretty consistent with this bleak diet that I am on."