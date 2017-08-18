Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka Go Bowling With Her Twins -- See the Pics!

Family night!

Mariah Carey, her adorable twins, Moroccan and Monroe, and boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, stepped out for a fun evening of bowling at Bowlmor Chelsea Piers in New York City on Thursday.

Wearing black from head-to-toe, the singer was spotted smiling wide with the 34-year-old choreographer. Eyewitnesses tell ET that during their night out, Carey and Tanaka "stayed super close, giving each other a couple of hugs throughout the night but they weren’t kissing or anything. They were really enjoying time with the twins."

Meanwhile, the twins were "excited, having fun and really enjoying themselves" and Carey ordered a cheeseburger with no bun and sipped on a vodka soda.

Photo: Getty Images

On Friday, the GRAMMY winner shared a sweet snap with her twins at the bowling alley on Instagram, writing, "Having fun with #DemBabies in New York City!!! ❤️N❤️Y❤️C❤️ #Hometown #DemKids #DontBreakYourNailsWhileBowling 😘🦋."

Earlier this month, ET spoke with Tanaka after Carey's show at the Hollywood Bowl about his special bond with the songstress and her family.

“It’s magical for her and the kids, you know?” he said, after helping the singer's twins onto the stage to join their mom during “Always Be My Baby.” “It's so special to see her legacy sharing the stage with her, just to get that essence. They're born into it, you know? So, it's super special to her and special to be a part of it and see them grow with that in their eyes.”

