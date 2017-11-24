Mariah Carey Postpones Christmas Tour After Doctor-Ordered Rest

Mariah Carey is taking some time to focus on her health!

The 47-year-old singer has postponed her All I Want For Christmas Is You Tour on doctor's orders. The tour, which was supposed to start on Nov. 27 (after Carey was forced to cancel the first couple of dates due to a respiratory infection), will now begin on Dec. 2 in New York.

"I hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving with loved ones; it’s certainly nice to remember what we are grateful for! Like most, I’m thankful for my overall health… for which I need a bit more time to get right," she explained on Instagram on Friday. "Doctors have ordered a few extra days of rest before I can finally fly to New York and take the stage for my Christmas Tour."

"While this news disappoints me to share, I am grateful to be on the mend and for the support from all of you - it means the world to me! See you from the stage soon darlings! ❤, Mariah," she concluded.