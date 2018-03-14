‘Marriage Boot Camp’: Brandi Glanville’s Dad Accuses Her of Once Being an Escort (Exclusive)

Brandi Glanville has held many titles: model, reality TV star, author… but never, ever escort.

In ET’s exclusive first look at this week’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition, Brandi is forced to defend herself after her father, Guy Glanville, announces to the cast that Brandi once told him she was an escort. The accusation comes up during a challenge in which Brandi and Guy must confess something they’ve been “afraid to say,” or else snakes will be released into the room. It’s all very Fear Factor.

“You know when you went to New York and you were an escort?” Guy asks Brandi. “You told me you escorted some of these rock bands.”

“What the f**k are you talking about?” Brandi fires back. “I’ve never said that to you in my life. I don’t know what you’re talking about. If I was gonna be a f**king hooker, do you think I’d tell my dad?”

“I would like everyone to know I’m not a f**king escort, nor have I ever been,” she doubles down in a confessional, seated next to her dad.

“You’re believing s**t that you read,” Brandi continues, back in the challenge room. “You make s**t up in your head.”

Despite Brandi’s fiery denial, Guy seems committed to his accusation. He tells Brandi, “If you want me to be your f**king puppet, I’ll be your f**king puppet,” suggesting he’ll do whatever Brandi tells him to do.

“I don’t want you to be my puppet,” Brandi screams. “I want you to be my father!”

“Well, I want you to be my godd**n daughter!” Guy exclaims as Brandi simultaneously shouts back, “I’m not a f**king escort!”

“I’ve never said that in my life!” she continues, though Guy once again says she did.

You’ll have to tune into the full episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition on Friday at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv to see where things go from here.

Last month, Brandi opened up to ET about the emotional experience of filming with her father.

“I'm always true to myself, but now I'm with my father,” Brandi confessed. “I actually care what he thinks … I'm still myself, but I care about him so much, I love him to death, and having people come at him, or come at me. I was like, nope. But there was a lot of wine. We had as much wine as we wanted. I definitely partook, 'cause I was like, this is crazy.”

