Mary J. Blige and Kendu Isaacs Settle Divorce Out of Court

Mary J. Blige and Kendu Isaacs are ready to put their divorce behind them.

The "Real Love" singer and her former manager and husband have settled their divorce out of court, according to court documents obtained by ET. Blige and Isaacs were supposed to begin their divorce proceedings on Monday, but the documents state that those were taken off the calendar as "the matter is settled."

It's been a lengthy split for the 47-year-old artist and her ex, who filed for divorce in July 2016 after 13 years of marriage.

Last June, a judge ordered Blige to pay Isaacs $30,000 a month in temporary spousal support, in addition to $135,000 retroactively dating back to Sept. 1, 2016. Blige was also to pay $100,000 in attorney's fees and expert costs, which is less than the $167,000 in fees and costs that Isaacs was requesting.

Meanwhile, Blige has been moving on with her life in style.

After this year's Oscars, Beyoncé and JAY-Z threw an epic after-party in the singer's honor, which she told ET a bit about before the awards show.

"It's happening tonight. We have the fam doing something big for us tonight," the Oscar nominee shared on Sunday. "I feel blessed. I feel really blessed to have people that care about me that much. I care about them that much and it just feels really good."

Reporting by Kelly Agnes.

