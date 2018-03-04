Mary J. Blige Talks Beyonce, JAY-Z Party: 'We Have the Fam Doing Something Big' (Exclusive)

Mary J. Blige is ready to party, and she's in luck, because someone is already handling the planning.

The Oscar nominee spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier and Nancy O'Dell on the red carpet at the 90th Annual Academy Awards, where she offered some details about the party being thrown in her honor by JAY-Z and Beyonce.

"It's happening tonight. We have the fam doing something big for us tonight," she said.

"I feel blessed. I feel really blessed to have people that care about me that much. I care about them that much and it just feels really good," she added.

Blige took to the carpet in a white, off-the-shoulder Versace gown, with a sparkling bodice and stunning diamond earrings.

"This is outfit number one," she said of her gorgeous gown.

The 47-year-old is a two-time nominee at Sunday's ceremony, in both the Best Supporting Actress and Best Original song categories. But despite those high honors, Blige is doing her best to stay calm.

"I'm handling it pretty well. I'm trying to stay grounded. Humble," she said. "But my life is so balanced. There's always a ying and a yang, so I could do nothing but stay humble because I have real life happening, and it feels like a dream."

She addded, "But it's all real. It's beautiful, I just take it one day at a time and keep working."

Blige had a few nerves before the big show, where she would be performing her nominated song, "Mighty River," from the movie Mudbound.

"I'm nervous about everything. The performance, the award, this is my first time ever at the Oscars so I'm like...I've done that type of thing before, but I've never been to the Oscars before."

