Matt Lauer Leading 'Lonely' Life in Hamptons But Hopes He 'Can Have a Comeback,' Source Says (Exclusive)

Matt Lauer is currently living a very private life in the Hamptons in New York, after he was abruptly fired last November from the Today show due to alleged "inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace," sources tell ET.

The 59-year-old newsman has been spotted in Sag Harbor multiple times since the scandal broke, picking and dropping off his three kids -- Jack, 16, Romy, 14, and Thijs, 11 -- to school, and picking up breakfast at Jimmy Jims Deli. Though he has seemingly developed a new routine, one source tells ET that Lauer's days "are lonely now."

"He hasn't shown his face at his Manhattan apartment lately," the souce says. "The Hamptons has been a good place for him to hide, but he isn't sure he will stay. Matt definitely regrets his behavior. He lost not only his family, but his career and many of his closest friends. The Today show was his life.”

As for Lauer's relationship with wife Annette Roque, the source says the two aren't headed towards a reconciliation, and were having marriage issues even before the scandal broke. In December, Roque was seen visiting a law office in NYC without her wedding ring.

“Annette is done playing the role of Matt's loyal wife," the source claims. "Their marriage is completely over. At this point, all they have left to do is to settle their divorce and to separate their assets."

“The last two years of their marriage were hell," the source continues to claim. "Annette had to hear about Matt's wandering eye incessantly. People noticed his focus seemed to be all about his career and life in New York, certainly not about making his marriage work."

According to the source, Roque and two of their children have been spending more time in her home country, the Netherlands, while their oldest son remains in boarding school.

"They were known for leading very separate lives," the source says of Lauer and Roque's marriage. "They decided to stay together for the children and to keep up appearances which was very important for Matt. At first Annette was disgraced by the accusations, just walking around in public became difficult. As time passed, the humiliation turned to anger.”

But when it comes to his career, a second source tells ET that Lauer is hoping to make a return.

"Matt seems to be under the impression that if he waits this news cycle out, this will go away and he can have a comeback," the source says. "He has seen a lot of people come back and hopes he will too. For right now, his friends feel that isn't realistic. His team has discussed a public apology, but agreed disappearing right now seems to be for the best.”

And according to our first source, Lauer has at least one former colleague in his corner.

"The one friend that has really stuck by him and seen him through this is Bryant Gumbel," the source says. "They have always been close and Matt has needed him during this time."

Lauer has indeed disappeared from the public eye since the scandal, though he did apologize in a statement one day after his firing.

"There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions," Lauer said in a statement. "To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC."

"Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed," he continued. "I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly. Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching and I’m committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full-time job."

-- Reporting by Adriane Schwartz

