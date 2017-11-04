Matthew McConaughey Spends His Birthday Helping Deliver 4,500 Free Turkeys

Matthew McConaughey is giving back on his birthday.

The actor spent his 48th birthday by delivering free frozen turkeys to residents of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky on Saturday.

McConaughey, who is a spokesman for Wild Turkey bourbon and often does charity work with his just keep livin Foundation, helped Butterball and 250 volunteers deliver a total of 4,500 free turkeys.

"Thanksgiving, gratitude, we believe in our family that the more you're thankful for, the more that you show gratification, the more that you're gonna create in your life to be thankful for," the actor told volunteers in a video posted to his Facebook page. "I think it's kinda scientific and here's kind of living proof of it right here this morning."