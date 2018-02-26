Matthew McConaughey to Receive 2018 Inspiration Honoree Award at Third Annual City Gala (Exclusive)

Matthew McConaughey will be named the 2018 Inspiration Honoree for his work with charitable foundation just keep livin at the Third Annual City Gala on Sunday.

The 48-year-old Oscar winner will also be the guest speaker at the glitzy event at Universal Studios Hollywood, California, where celebrities and philanthropists will also enjoy a poker tournament and live auction.

McConaughey started the just keep livin Foundation with his wife, Camila Alves, in 2015. Its name stems from his struggle with grief following the 2002 death of his father, James, during which the words “Just keep living,” helped him carry on and became his life motto.

"It was something that came to me a few days after my father passed away in '92 and I was working on my first film, Dazed and Confused," McConaughey told ET in November. "It was something that came to me in trying to cope with him no longer being there, then I started applying "just keep living" to anything I could in life and I couldn't find anywhere that it didn't fit."

The organization works with high school students, aiming to help them lead active lives and make healthy choices for their future.

“The work that Matthew McConaughey has done through his own foundation, his tireless commitment to giving back to the community, and his successful film and TV career, make him an obvious choice to be this year’s Inspiration Honoree,” City Summit founder Ryan Long told ET in a statement.

The gala will benefit non-profits including the Bright Future Foundation, Feed a Billion and Project NOW. It will conclude a three-day event, kicking off with City Summit, which aims to unite leaders to help support humanitarian efforts and will feature a keynote address by actor Ashton Kutcher.

