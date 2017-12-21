Meghan King Edmonds Is Having Twins, Pregnant 'Real Housewives of Orange County' Star Reveals!

Meghan King Edmonds is having twins!

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, who revealed her pregnancy last month, shared the double good news on her Instagram on Thursday.

"Surprise, surprise! We’re having TWINS! Oh boy oh boy! 💙💙#doubletrouble #threeundertwo," the 33-year-old reality star captioned the pic of herself, husband Jim Edmonds and the couple's 1-year-old daughter, Aspen, sharing the big news.

“When Aspen was only a few months old, Jimmy and I knew we wanted to add another baby to the mix,” Edmonds shared when initially revealing her pregnancy. “Yes, Aspen has half-siblings, but we wanted her to be able to share in the joy of waking up to a sibling every day of her life. Plus her half-siblings are completely enamored by Aspen and they LOVED the idea of expanding our family even more.”

Well, it seems that Edmonds is well on her way to the big family she wanted! In October, she opened up about having more children to ET, revealing that she's definitely ready for a few more!

“It's like, Oh, OK, now I have this cool baby I'm obsessed with. I'll do it again. I'll do it 10 more times. If that's what I have to do to get this, it's worth it," she explained.

"I'm so obsessed with motherhood,” she added. “It's all consuming. It's all you do. That's all you care about. Everything else is just peripheral.”

Congrats to the happy family!

