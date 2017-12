Meghan Markle is concerned about the other main man in her life: her rescue dog, Guy.



Prince Harry's fiancee is reportedly "distraught" after her adopted beagle broke two of his legs, the Mail on Sunday reports.

According to the outlet, Guy was injured shortly after Meghan's engagement to Prince Harry was announced. Though it's unclear how the dog was injured, he is reportedly receiving treatment from Professor Noel Fitzpatrick, aka the Bionic Vet, who is renowned for his surgical techniques.



It's also being reported that Harry, 33, has gone with Meghan to visit her pup as he heals at a treatment center.

Last December, the 36-year-old actress shared a sweet snap of her beloved canine in a hand-me-down sweater that featured the British flag, and in the past, she frequently showed off both Guy and her other dog on Instagram.

During her sit-down engagement interview with Harry, Meghan spoke about both of her four-legged friends, noting that Guy now lived in England. He had previously been living with her in Toronto while she was filming Suits.



“Well, I have two dogs that I’ve had for quite a long time, both my rescue pups,” she explained. “And one is now staying with very close friends and my other little guy is -- yes, he’s in the U.K., he’s been here for a while.”

