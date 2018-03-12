Meghan Markle Sings 'God Save the Queen' During Church Service With Queen Elizabeth II -- Watch!

She may be American, but Meghan Markle knows the British national anthem!

The future royal was spotted at the Commonwealth church service at Westminster Abbey on Monday. As Queen Elizabeth II arrived at the Abbey, the 36-year-old actress and humanitarian flawlessly belted out the words to "God Save the Queen," as she sang along with the congregation and her fiance, Prince Harry.

The British National Anthem is sung by the congregation in the presence of The Queen. #CommonwealthDaypic.twitter.com/qc2cf3osF8 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 12, 2018

The Commonwealth Service was televised on Monday on BBC, and the Twittersphere definitely took notice of Markle's singing chops.

Meghan is singing along to the national anthem and I may cry #MeghanMarkle#CommonwealthDaypic.twitter.com/iuuA3Y2HxA — Meghan Maven (@MeghanMaven) March 12, 2018

First big test for Meghan Markle. Does she know the words to ‘God Save The Queen’ as her future grandma-in-law arrives at @wabbey for #CommonwealthDay service ?? pic.twitter.com/K6UDGxX8B0 — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 12, 2018

Meghan singing ‘God Save The Queen’ - she’ll sing it many more times. 😄 #CommonwealthDaypic.twitter.com/Al4Yy6F0iC — ♔ RoyalArjan ♔ (@RoyalArjan) March 12, 2018

Meghan Markle definitely knows the words to God Save the Queen and was singing it at #CommonwealthDay service — WriteRoyalty (@WriteRoyalty) March 12, 2018

The event marked Markle's first public event with Her Majesty, and she looked the part of a bride-to-be, pairing a cream-colored Amanda Wakeley coat with a white Stephen Jones hat and navy heels. The stunning brunette wore her hair down in cascading loose curls along with minimal makeup.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex and more members of the royal family were also on hand at the large interfaith gathering, where former One Direction heartthrob Liam Payne performed a cover of John Mayer's "Waiting on the World to Change."

Markle, who got engaged to Prince Harry in November, intends to become a British citizen following their royal wedding on May 19.

