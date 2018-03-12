Meghan Markle Wows in White 2 Months Before Royal Wedding -- See Her Chic Look!

Meghan Markle's fashion game just keeps getting better and better!

Two months ahead of her royal wedding to Prince Harry, the 36-year-old humanitarian stepped out in a gorgeous white ensemble for the Commonwealth Service on Monday, giving us major bridal vibes.

The bride-to-be turned heads in a navy dress and cream coat by Amanda Wakeley, which she styled with a chic, fascinator-style white beret by Stephen Jones, suede Manolo Blahnik pumps and a matching Mulberry clutch.

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

The former Suits star kept the rest of her look minimal, wearing her hair down with loose curls with a pretty pink pout and bronzed cheeks.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

Simple, yet classy!

Meghan's ensemble perfectly complemented the blue suit Harry donned, and matched the all-navy outfit her future sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, wore to Monday's service. The Duchess of Cambridge, who is pregnant with her and Prince William's third child, continued her stylish blue streak in a navy coat from Beulah London, accessorizing with a matching Lock and Co hat and her signature pumps.

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

