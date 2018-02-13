Meghan Markle Visits Victims of Grenfell Tower Tragedy as She Carries on Princess Diana's Charitable Legacy

Meghan Markle is giving back when nobody is looking.

Just like her fiance, Prince Harry, and his late mother, Princess Diana, the 36-year-old actress has been making visits to those in need in her spare time, according to a new report in the U.K.'s Telegraph.

The publication reports that Markle recently comforted those affected by the Greenfell Tower fire that occurred last summer and killed 71 people. The Telegraph reports that the Suits star -- who only brought along her royal security and an aide --greeted victims of the tragedy at the Al Manaar community mosque, located not far from the remains. As fans may recall, Prince Harry and Prince William also visited this mosque in September.

"Meghan has been regularly making private visits to organizations as she gets to know the U.K. charity sector," a source told the newspaper.

ET reached out to Kensington Palace regarding this reported visit, but they had no comment.

Markle's private charitable efforts have not gotten in the way of her public appearances. On Tuesday, ahead of her first Valentine's Day as a newly engaged woman, she joined Harry in Edinburgh, Scotland, where they were greeted by droves of people and a pony!

Markle fittingly wore a long tartan green-and-blue plaid Burberry coat, wide-legged black Veronica Beard trousers and heels, while the 33-year-old prince matched in black jeans and a navy sweater that he paired with a gray overcoat.

In addition to getting familiar with the U.K., the bride-to-be is also preparing for her May wedding. ET recently learned that the couple has asked British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran to perform at their wedding. Here are more details on the highly anticipated nuptials:

