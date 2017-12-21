Meghan Markle's Stunning Fashion in Engagement Photos: A Breakdown of Her Looks

Meghan Markle is already hitting it out of the park when it comes to her royal fashion.

Kensington Palace released Meghan and Price Harry's romantic engagement photos on Thursday, in which she sports a show-stopping sheer black gown with leaf embellishments.

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle, December 2017. pic.twitter.com/HrAc9FeN51 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 21, 2017

The dress is by British label Ralph and Russo, and is actually part of their Autumn Winter 2016/2017 runway collection. The intricate black tulle dress features a silk organza skirt, is hand appliquéd with silk tulle ruffles and embroidered with gold feather thread-work. According to the Daily Mail, the dress retails for a whopping $75,000. Meanwhile, Harry looked dashing as usual in a perfectly fitted navy Burberry suit, retailing for $1395.

Getty Images

In another photo of Meghan and Harry lovingly embracing, Meghan wears a cozy cream-colored Victoria Beckham sweater, which retails for around $920.

Of course, front and center is Meghan's one-of-a-kind engagement ring, which includes two diamonds from Harry's mom, the late Princess Diana's jewelry collection.

On Wednesday, Meghan and Harry joined Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Queen's pre-Christmas lunch for extended members of the royal family. The actress once again dazzled, this time wearing a lacy black Self Portrait dress (which reportedly has already sold out) and elegant earrings.

Watch below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Why Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Will Be ‘One of the World’s Most Successful Partnerships’ (Exclusive)

Meghan Markle to Spend Christmas Morning With Prince George and Princess Charlotte (Exclusive)

Idris Elba Says Meghan Markle Will Be a 'Beacon' to the Royal Family