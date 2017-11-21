Meghan McCain Marries Ben Domenech
Meghan McCain is a married woman!
The View co-host married conservative pundit Ben Domenech at her family's ranch in Sedona, Arizona, on Tuesday, ET confirms.
McCain's father, Sen. John McCain, gave her away at the ceremony, and John Dickerson married the couple. After the ceremony, McCain and Domenech celebrated with dinner and dancing with 100 close friends, family and former colleagues.
McCain, who shared a photo of her bridal slippers on Instagram on Tuesday, confirmed her engagement on The View earlier this month, after Domenech popped the question in July.
"We've been together for years and we have been engaged for a while," she explained. "It was a secret, I was hoping to get married and people wouldn't find out, but people talk sometimes."
"I love him very much and I'm happy," she gushed, before telling the story of their engagement, which occurred at the Mayo Clinic, after Sen. McCain was scanned as part of his treatment for glioblastoma, an aggressive stage 4 brain cancer.
"We got engaged because we decided to sort of celebrate life and celebrate being alive. It's not the most romantic story, but he is my partner," she said.
