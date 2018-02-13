Michael Phelps and Wife Nicole Welcome Baby No. 2 -- Find Out Their New Son's Name!

Michael Phelps and wife Nicole are new parents once again!

The super cute couple welcomed their second baby on Monday, son Beckett Richard Phelps, and announced the news with a few heartwarming snapshots.

The Olympic gold medalist took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a super sweet photo of his beaming wife and their adorable 1-year-old son, Boomer, holding their new bundle of joy while lying in a hospital bed.

"Magical moments yesterday... Nicole and I would like to introduce Beckett Richard Phelps to the world! We had a healthy baby boy and a healthy mama," Phelps wrote. "I truly do feel like the happiest man in the world. Being able to build our family to now 4 (6 with doggies) is so incredible! #familyof4now."

The excited new mom shared a similar photo to her Instagram as well, this one showing her proud husband sweetly holding her hand as she and Boomer cradle baby Beckett.

"Our family grew by 1 yesterday," Nicole captioned the touching family photo. "I’m surrounded by boys and I couldn’t be happier."

Even their little boy Boomer got in on the celebrating. The parents posted a photo to their son's personal Instagram account -- which is adorably written from Boomer's point of view -- to commemorate the occasion.

The precious photo shows Michael holding his newborn son as Boomer sweetly stares at him in fascination.

"I am officially a big bro!!! All I wanna do is hold him," the caption reads. "I can’t wait til I get to teach him so many cool things about the world!! #bigbro."

Yesterday, hours before Nicole gave birth, the couple were celebrating the new addition to their family with a small, classy baby shower.

Fans were speculating that the couple were getting ready to welcome a baby girl, due to the famed swimmer and expect father's choice of a pink button-down shirt. However, that speculation clearly proved to be wrong.

The overjoyed parents, who tied the knot last June, announced that they were expecting their second child in August. Two months later, ET caught up with the famed swimmer, who said that they might not stop at just two.

"We always talked about three, so the second one is on the way. We’ll see what happens," he said. "We’re going man-to-man now, and it’s probably going to be more challenging. Boomer is at the point now where he’s running all over the place."

Congrats to the happy family!

Check out the video below to hear more from the beloved athlete on his beautiful family.

RELATED CONTENT:

Michael Phelps and Wife Nicole Throw Shower for '#BabyShark' No. 2

Inside Michael Phelps' Final Olympics and Life as a New Dad

Michael Phelps' Son Boomer Is Just As Into Undersea Life as He Is -- See the Adorable Pics!

Related Gallery