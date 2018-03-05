Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Share Sexy Selfie From Their Glam ‘Night Out’

Going glam for date night!

On Oscars Sunday Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis appeared to be having a sexy date night together.

Though the A-list couple did not go to the show and were not spotted on any of the red carpets afterwards, they certainly dressed the part for Hollywood's biggest night.

“Night out with the wife,” Kutcher, 40, captioned a selfie on Instagram with a smiling Kunis, 34.

The dapper dad went all-out in a black tuxedo and his gorgeous wife seemed to also be sporting black with smoky eye makeup and pearl earrings.

The private pair don’t often pose for pics together, but they don’t’ mind opening up about their lives together raising their kids, daughter Wyatt, 3, and son Dimitri, 1.

Night out with the wife A post shared by Ashton Kutcher (@aplusk) on Mar 4, 2018 at 8:20pm PST

“I think all you’re trying to do as a parent is build kids who are really good decision-makers and who are kind -- not just nice, but kind. Being kind is when it’s uncomfortable to do something generous and you still do it,” Kutcher said over the weekend at the Third Annual City Summit.

For more from the couple, watch the clip below!

