Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Are Beyond Adorable at Oscars After-Party

Oscars night is for lovers.

Miley CyrusandLiam Hemsworth served up all the couples goals on Sunday as they celebrated the 90th Academy Awards in style, first at Elton John's viewing party, and later at the Vanity Fair after-party. While Cyrus opted for a bold look in Moschino at John's event, she changed into something a little more Old Hollywood for the VF celebration.

Donning a plunging two-tone gold-and-black number, Cyrus and her longtime love weren't afraid to flaunt their PDA in the mag's famous portrait studio with Mark Selinger.

The duo also recorded a video selfie for Vanity Fair's Instagram Story, with Cyrus declaring, "We're having a lot of fun!"

Hemsworth interjects by singing the "Happy Birthday" song before Cyrus hilariously stops him, shouting, "It's no one's birthday!"

Cyrus shared a handful of photos from the night on her Instagram account, but only captioned one. Sharing a photo of her and Hemsworth posing with John, she wrote: "My favorite men :)"

