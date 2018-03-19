Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's Wedding: Here's Why It's Taking So Long (Exclusive)

After dating for nearly a decade, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth may finally be ready to tie the knot.

The power couple has been engaged for a few years, but a source tells ET that only now do they feel ready to get married. "They have been in love for almost nine years but the timing has never been right until now," the source says. "Their massive careers, their ages and their families' input has kept them from getting married."

As for what fans can expect from Cyrus and Hemsworth's nuptials, the source adds that the singer-actress will make sure that their big day is unique.

"Miley has come up with all sorts of different wedding plans. She is always creative and thinking of new ideas that will make her experience different, but recently she decided she would make it simple,” the source notes. “She hasn't announced anything because she is being very secretive, so only their friends will know and at the very last minute. This time they are doing everything their own way."

While the Hunger Games actor and "Malibu" singer aren't spilling too many details about their upcoming "I dos," the source says Cyrus -- who was born in Franklin, Tennessee -- would like to have a "ranch wedding."

Cyrus, 25, and Hemsworth, 28, were first engaged in 2012, but announced they had split the following year. The two later reconciled and, according to the source, have learned from what went wrong the first time around.

"They felt such pressure to make it the most spectacular wedding in the world," the source explains. "But that was the downfall of their relationship and lead to their breakup."

"This has been such a long, drawn-out process," the source continues. "They joke about the idea that when they finally get married, people won't believe it's real!"

With the exception of a few sweet Instagram posts over the years, the couple rarely shares details about their relationship. Cyrus did, however, open up about the engagement ring she was wearing when she was on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in October 2016.

“It’s very weird because this is, like, real jewelry and most of my jewelry is made out of like gummy bears and cotton candy and they don’t look that good together because they kind of mix up. So, sometimes, I replace it with an actual unicorn or a Looney Tune," the bride-to-be quipped. "And he’s like, ‘What’s going on?’ And I’m like, ‘Well, this isn’t my aesthetic, but I’ll wear it ‘cause you love me.’”

