Miley Cyrus Calls Out ‘Rude’ Rumors That Claim She’s Pregnant
Miley Cyrus shuts down pregnancy rumors.
The “We Can’t Stop” singer took to social media on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, to put an end to reports that she and her fiance, Liam Hemsworth, are expecting their first child together.
“RUDE!!! Not pregnant just eating a s**t ton of tufurkey,” Cyrus, who is also celebrating her 25th birthday on Thursday, wrote alongside a picture of her and an arrow pointing to her tummy.
The rumors began after the birthday girl shared a picture of herself with giant silver balloons that spelled out her name. Fans were quick to assume that she was pregnant by her pose.
All day, Cyrus has been sharing pics of all her great birthday presents, including some beautiful flowers and a special necklace given to her by Hemsworth.
See how other celebs have wished Cyrus a happy birthday in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
RELATED: Liam Hemsworth Gives Miley Cyrus Personalized Necklace for Her Birthday
MORE: Miley Cyrus Goes Glam on 'The Voice,' Catches Blake Shelton in a 'Sexy' Moment
MORE: Miley Cyrus Gushes Over Her 'Hunky as F**k' Boyfriend Liam Hemsworth -- See the Pic!