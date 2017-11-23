Miley Cyrus Calls Out ‘Rude’ Rumors That Claim She’s Pregnant

Miley Cyrus shuts down pregnancy rumors.

The “We Can’t Stop” singer took to social media on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, to put an end to reports that she and her fiance, Liam Hemsworth, are expecting their first child together.

“RUDE!!! Not pregnant just eating a s**t ton of tufurkey,” Cyrus, who is also celebrating her 25th birthday on Thursday, wrote alongside a picture of her and an arrow pointing to her tummy.