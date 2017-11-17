Miley Cyrus Gushes Over Her 'Hunky as F**k' Boyfriend Liam Hemsworth -- See the Pic!
Miley Cyrus can't get enough of her man!
The 24-year-old singer took to Twitter on Friday to share a "hunky as f**k" pic of her boyfriend, Liam Hemsworth.
The Hunger Games star bashfully looks away from the camera in the photo, as he leans against a car.
"Damn. My man lookin hunky as f❤️ck! ❤️💕❤️💕," Cyrus captioned the shot.
The cute couple met while playing love interests in the 2010 movie, The Last Song, and recently returned to the island where they shot the film for a little R&R.
Cyrus and Hemsworth adorably showed off PDA while visiting Georgia's Tybee Island as they had fun on jet skis.
