Miley Cyrus Sends Liam Hemsworth Lingerie-Clad Instagram Video for Valentine's Day

Miley Cryus got into the Valentine's Day spirit!

The 25-year-old singer shared a sexy Boomerang dedicated to her beloved fiance, Liam Henworth, on Wednesday. Dressed in red lingerie with a shimmering matching robe and white tennis shoes, Cyrus is seen posing with a heart that says "Lili."

"Happy Vday to my Val @LiamHemsworth," Cyrus tweeted alongside the mini clip. She also shared a second video where she's in full pin-up mode and twirls during a photoshoot.

Happy Vday to my Val @LiamHemsworthpic.twitter.com/KYjCuJld1z — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 14, 2018

Happy Vday 💋 pic.twitter.com/zgGqtoqSRh — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 14, 2018

Cyrus and Hemsworth continue to be relationship goals. Last month, the twosome was spotted soaking up the sun during a relaxing beach date in Australia.

Liam's sister-in-law, actress Elsa Pataky, spoke with ET last month about having Cyrus be part of the Hemsworth family.

"We love it because she's just so creative. So any moment, on any circumstance, she actually just writes a song, so we love her and having her around is fun," Elsa explained. "[We'll say], 'Just sing us something,' and she does."

"She's amazing and my kids love her, and she has an amazing voice," the mom of three added.

