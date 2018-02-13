Milo Ventimiglia Got in Trouble at Disneyland on His 12th Birthday for Spitting on People

He might play the beloved dad Jack Pearson on This Is Us, but Milo Ventimiglia wasn’t always so mature! The 40-year-old actor opened up about one particularly bad stunt he pulled with some friends as a pre-teen during Monday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“I grew up in Orange County, so I grew up going to Disneyland all the time,” Ventimiglia explained. “It was one of those places where you’d go and fall in love but you also go and get in real trouble.”

The actor went on to note that he visited the theme park for his 12th birthday along with his family and some friends. They were riding the Sky Tram when things went very wrong.

“It’s not there anymore, probably for this very reason,” he joked of the ride. “We were in the car ahead of my mom and dad and my sisters. And as we were going, one of my friends, I don’t know who it was, had the great idea to play the game called ‘Spit on Someone and Try to Hit Someone.’ We’re spitting over the edge, like, ‘Oh wow, hit a bald dude!’ Then 20 feet before you finish, you’re like, ‘Oh, they’re watching now, just be cool.’”

Unfortunately, Ventimiglia and his pals weren’t as smooth as they thought they were and were quickly busted by the park employees. Once his parents found out what he’d done, he was in big trouble.

“Birthday was over. It was done. We went home,” he said. “That was it. No spitting at Disneyland.”

These days, fans look to Ventimiglia for comfort.

“They don’t really ask me for advice, but they want that paternal, knowing everything’s OK,” Ventimiglia said of the intense This Is Us fan base.

In the emotional Super Bowl episode, viewers learned exactly how Jack died, and the reactions were extreme. Watch the clip below to see the responses!

