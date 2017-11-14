Mindy Kaling Pens Sweet Message Ahead of 'Mindy Project' Finale: 'It Completely Changed My Life'
Mindy Kaling has a lot to be grateful for this Thanksgiving.
Ahead of the Tuesday premiere of The Mindy Project's series finale on Hulu, the leading lady penned a heartfelt message to her fans.
"Six years ago I created a show called #TheMindyProject and got to play the lead -- not the sassy friend or nagging wife," Kaling tweeted. "It completely changed my life -- 117 episodes later, it’s ending, on my own terms."
The 38-year-old writer-actress concluded: "That’s so rare, and I just want to say how grateful I am. Love forever, MK"
After the final episode became available for streaming, Kaling -- who is pregnant with her first child -- posted another tweet in praise of her fans. "Ahhh I just want to favorite your tweets all night but I’m lying down, mega preg, and my own title card is telling me to go to bed," she wrote. "I will catch up in the morning! And if you get a chance, check out #TheMindyProject SERIES finale on @hulu! 💫"
On Friday, ET spoke exclusively with Kaling's Mindy Project love interest, Chris Messina, about how he felt about how the series ended.
“I think it's a satisfying ending," Messina, who portrays Danny Castellano on the show, said. "When I read the script, I thought it was a really smart way to end the show, and those guys are the best -- great writers, great actors. I'm going to miss them."
Gushing over his co-stars, the 43-year-old actor added, "To be across from Mindy and Ike [Barinholtz] and Ed [Weeks] and Beth [Grant] and Xosha [Roquemore], I mean, it's amazing.”
ET also spoke with Kaling's Mindy Project co-stars about what it was like working with her while pregnant. Check it out: