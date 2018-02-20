Miranda Otto Joins Netflix's 'Sabrina' Series as Aunt Zelda

Sabrina has found its Aunt Zelda!

Miranda Otto has joined Netflix's untitled Sabrina series, ET confirms. Otto's casting as Sabrina's stern aunt follows Lucy Davis' casting as Sabrina's fun-loving aunt, Hilda. Kiernan Shipka was announced as the show's Sabrina in January.

The one-hour drama, based on the Archie Comics graphic novel The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, has been picked up for 20 episodes at Netflix, after originally being developed as a spinoff of Riverdale. ET confirmed the series had moved from The CW to Netflix in December.

According to executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, fans can expect a much darker Sabrina than was portrayed by Melissa Joan Hart on Sabrina the Teenage Witch. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Jon Goldwater and Lee Toland Krieger will executive produce the series, which is compared tonally to Rosemary's Baby and The Exorcist.

"This is a darker, more macabre version of Sabrina, and we’re incredibly excited for people to see Kiernan make this iconic character her own," Aguirre-Sacasa said in a statement last month.

See more in the video below.

