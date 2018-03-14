Miss Universe 2015 Runner-Up Reunites With Steve Harvey 2 Years After Famous Flub

Thanks to one big mistake, Ariadna Gutierrez became the most famous runner-up in Miss Universe history.

The former Miss Colombia, who was mistakenly announced and crowned Miss Universe in 2015 by host Steve Harvey, reunited with the TV personality on his talk show on Wednesday.

"That night right there was so crazy, man," Harvey said of the epic error -- after which Miss Philippines Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach was crowned the real winner -- revealing that he and Gutierrez eventually became friends.

"Her family was really kind to me -- her father was who I really wanted to be cool with,” he explained, joking that if anyone had done that to his daughter, he’d be "looking for their a** for a long time.”'

The moment may have been devastating for Gutierrez, but now she wouldn't have it any other way. "I got to be in a movie with Vin Diesel!” she gushed, referring to 2017's xXx: Return of Xander Cage. “Now I have my own sunglasses line -- everything changed.”

The beauty queen also appeared on Celebrity Big Brother, telling ET before entering the house that everything, including the Miss Universe flub, "happens for a reason."

"To be wrongly crowned Miss Universe... I mean, it was horrible. It was devastating for me, but to take something awesome from that and... look at me now! I'm here!" she shared. "I mean, this is like a dream come true to be here and taking something precious and very good from something devastating, it's awesome."

And while Gutierrez didn't win the show, she told ET that she hoped she was able to build a larger fan base. "I just hope that you like me. I tried my best," she said.

"I need to talk to my manager, my agent, my people, my family, and then I will tell you guys, but I hope that you keep following me and I hope that you keep liking me," she shared of what's next, adding that "hopefully" big things in Hollywood are in store.

See more in the video below.

