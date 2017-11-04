Molly Shannon Returns to 'Will & Grace' -- See the Behind-the-Scenes Pic!

Shannon made her first appearance on the sitcom in 1999 as Val, a memorable neighbor of Will (Eric McCormack) and Grace (Debra Messing), who became a stand in friend for Will when Grace was too busy, and went on to stalk Jack (Hayes) after seeing his one-man show. She appeared in four more episodes until 2004.

ET caught up with Shannon in January, where she revealed that she was hoping she'd be able to return for the series' reboot.

"[It's] so exciting," she said of the show getting a second life. "Megan and Sean are good friends of mine. Debra, the whole cast is so wonderful, Eric McCormack -- it's the best news ever!"

