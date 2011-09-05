'The Help' Holds On at No. 1

The third time is a charm! The Help is expected to top the box office for the third time over Labor Day.

Continuing its strong theatrical run, The Help is estimated to make $19 million over the course of the four-day holiday weekend. This would raise the cumulative gross to $122 million.

Estimates for second and third place are The Debt and Apollo 18 which are expected to make $12.7 million and $10.5 million, respectively. Shark Night 3D will most likely trail in fourth, with a predicted $10 million.