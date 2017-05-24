Val Kilmer Says He's 'Ready' to Join Tom Cruise in Upcoming 'Top Gun' Sequel: I 'Still Got the Moves!'

Val Kilmer is ready to jump into the cockpit once again!

Following Tom Cruise's announcement that a long-planned Top Gun sequel is officially in development, Kilmer took to Instagram on Wednesday to formally reveal he'd love to reprise his role as the cocky fighter pilot Tom "Iceman" Kazanski.

The 57-year-old star shared a snapshot of himself rocking a t-shirt featuring an illustration of his character, along with the words "Cool As Ice," (which is actually a shirt the actor sells on his personal site).

"Friends said it's official - #TOPGUN2 was announced today," Kilmer captioned the pic. "I'm ready Tom - still got my top gun plaque! Still got the moves! Still got it!"

Kilmer and Cruise starred opposite each other as rivals in director Tony Scott's 1986 military action drama, alongside Kelly McGillis and Anthony Edwards.

Cruise made Top Gun fans very happy on Tuesday when he announced the sequel while sitting down with Australia's Sunrise morning show.

"You know what? I'm going to start filming it probably in the next year," he revealed. "It's happening. It is definitely happening."

ET recently caught up with Top Gun producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who didn't confirm the news, but did admit that he and Cruise had discussed the possibility in the past, and that production could commence once they "get all the ducks in a row."

"It's an iconic that [Cruise] helped create, so I think we would like to see what happened to Maverick for the last 30 years," Bruckheimer added.

