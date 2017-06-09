'Black Panther' Teaser Trailer Unleashes an Epic Chadwick Boseman -- Watch!

The first look at Black Panther is here!

The Marvel film debuted its first trailer during Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday, and it looks absolutely epic.

The action-packed trailer gives viewers more of the cat-like stunts Chadwick Boseman brought to the screen as T'Challa in 2016's Captain America: Civil War. This time, the character will be surrounded by the people of Wakanda, played by actors Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira and Sterling K. Brown.

Black Panther, directed by Ryan Coogler, is the first solo black superhero movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Check out the trailer below.

ET caught up with Brown on Wednesday, where he teased the film with one simple word: "Dopeness."

"It is politically astute. It is incredibly socially relevant," the This Is Us star told ET in January. "It’s not just an action film; it addresses the climate today of Africans and African-Americans -- across the country and across the world -- in a way that people will really be excited about."

Black Panther hits theaters on February 16, 2018.

