Playing Chris Cornell Covered Led Zeppelin's 'In My Time of Dying' During Final Performance Before Death

Chris Cornell's death has left his fans and loved ones in shock.

The Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman died on Wednesday at age 52. A spokesman for the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office told ET on Thursday that Cornell's autopsy had been completed and the cause of death was suicide by hanging.

WATCH: Audioslave and Soundgarden Frontman Chris Cornell Dies at 52, Stars React

Cornell performed with Soundgarden at the Fox Theater in Detroit just hours before he was found dead, and ended the set with a cover of Led Zeppelin's "In My Time of Dying," CNN reports. Some of the lines from the song that Cornell sang include, "I want nobody to mourn/All I want for you to do is take my body home."

In light of the tragic news, several fans have taken to YouTube to share clips of the late rocker's final performance in tribute.

MORE: Val Kilmer Reminisces About Partying With Chris Cornell: 'All the Women Were Literally at His Feet Listening'

Cornell's rep, Brian Bumbery, called the musician's death “sudden and unexpected” in a statement, adding that his family "would like to thank his fans for their continuous love and loyalty and ask that their privacy be respected at this time."

Following Cornell's death, Soundgarden's headlining set at this weekend's Rock on the Range music festival in Columbus, Ohio, remains uncertain.

"As we mourn Chris Cornell’s sudden passing, additional details surrounding Rock on the Range performances will be shared when they become available," the festival's organizers shared on Facebook. "We appreciate the patience and understanding of the music community during this difficult time and we will have more to share in the near future."

MORE: Chris Cornell's Death Ruled Suicide, Source Says Musician Was 'Going Through a Dark Period in His Life'

ET spoke to Cornell in April at the Los Angeles premiere of The Promise, where he shared that Soundgarden was working on a new album.

Watch the video below for what he had to say.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).