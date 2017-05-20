Playing Katy Perry Says Her New Single 'Swish Swish' Is an 'Anthem' Against Bullies

Katy Perry continues to stay mum about who her new single, "Swish Swish," is about.

While many have speculated that the 32-year-old singer's latest song, featuring Nicki Minaj, is about Taylor Swift, Jimmy Fallon asked her if the track "is about anyone we know" on Friday night's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"I think it's a great anthem for people to use whenever someone's trying to hold you down or bully you," Perry replied, without naming names. "That's kind of what this record is about. It's just like [a] 360-degree liberation."

"'Chained to the Rhythm' was this political liberation.'Bon Appétit' was a sexual liberation," she added. "And now, I think 'Swish' represents the liberation from all the negative that doesn’t serve you."

The singer also revealed that her upcoming album, Witness, will feature 15 tracks and explained the LP's eerie album cover, which features a third eye in her mouth.

"Music has allowed me to travel, which has reeducated my mind and changed my perspective on so much," Perry stated. "So my education and my consciousness comes from my voice, and that's how I see, and that's how I witness you and that's how you witness me and that's why the eye is in the mouth."

Pre-order 👁WITNESS👁 get 🏀SWISH SWISH ft. @NICKIMINAJ 🏀 link in bio ☄️ #WITNESS #SWISHSWISH A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on May 18, 2017 at 8:30pm PDT

Earlier this week, Ruby Rose, a close bestie of T. Swift, called out Perry's new song on Twitter, writing, "'Purposeful poop' to 'bomb a petit' to a sloppy mess of writing over the top of Funkagenda… stop trying to make 'Wit..I mean 'fetch' happen."

The Orange Is the New Black actress continued to slam the pop star, replying to fans and writing that she stands up for the people she loves.

"I just think with everything going on in the world to go from rebranding as political activist only to ditch it and go low.. is.. a bummer," she continued. "I've always stood up for the people I love and against things I think are cheap or mean spirited."

