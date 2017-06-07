Fifth Harmony Says New Album 'Means More' as Noah Cyrus Offers to Join the Group

Fifth Harmony's third album "means more."

The group opened up about their upcoming record during a recent interview with Billboard, declaring that they're "experimenting with a lot of different sounds" with their first album since Camila Cabello left the band.

WATCH: Fifth Harmony Debuts​ New Single​,​ 'Down,' First Without ​​Camila Cabello

"We have some strong pop melodies, but also some dark, urban sounds as well as some flavor too, some R&B flares," Ally Brooke explained. "It really is pretty versatile. It's a wide range, and we're really excited because you hear our different elements in this album more than ever before."

"We just can't wait for people to hear it, honestly. We put our own music on repeat, and that never really happens," she added. "We've never played it that much before."

"I think the other cool thing too is that we were creatively involved this time around. We co-wrote more than half of our album," Normani Kordei shared. "So it means more."

RELATED: Camila Cabello Teases Sexy Video for Debut Solo Single, Says She Was ‘Completely Broken’ Writing Her Album

While it sounds like the group's album is well underway, Noah Cyrus has offered herself up as Cabello's replacement if they're still looking.

“I want to do a song with Fifth Harmony! They’re my favorite and I love them! … I could be the fifth harmony; it would be so fun!" Cyrus revealed during her appearance on Elvis Duran and The Morning Show on Wednesday. "They’re the sweetest ever. I think if we had a song it would be called 'Bad Girls' or something, like something super extra."

Cyrus isn't the only celeb sibling looking to join the group, however. In January, Britney Spears pitched her own sister, Jamie Lynn!

See more in the video below.