EXCLUSIVE: No Britney Spears-Justin Timberlake Collaboration in the Works

Despite reports that former couple Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake are working on new music together, ET has confirmed there is currently no such collaboration in the works.

A source close to Timberlake exclusively tells ET that recent speculation about the pop stars teaming up are false.

Rumors ran rife after Pop University podcast hosts Maddie Lazer and Hannah Rowston claimed that producer Timbaland told them Spears-Timberlake music was "coming."

According to the pair’s recent podcast, they approached Timbaland at Thursday’s taping of ABC’s Boy Band and asked about “Justney.”

After the GRAMMY-winning producer and Boy Band architect realized they were referring to the pop superstars supposedly working with him on new music, his eyes reportedly widened.

“He turns his head slightly to the side because he knows exactly what he’s saying, he grins and he’s like, ‘Oh, it’s coming!’” the podcast hosts shared.

Spears and Timberlake dated from 1999 to 2002.

Last year, Spears confessed she would love to work with the former *NSYNC hunk during a fan Q&A on Most Requested Live With Romeo. “He’s very good,” the 35-year-old “Make Me” singer said.

Timberlake, 36, then told E! News he would totally be up for working with his ex. “"I'm accessible. Give us a call!" he said.

There’s still time to make that call, Brit!

