Justin Bieber Drops New Song 'Friends' -- Listen to the Beat-Heavy Breakup Ballad!

Justin Bieber is back and he wants to be "Friends."

The Purpose singer dropped a new song on Thursday, just weeks after canceling the remaining dates on his world tour due to exhaustion. "Friends" is a collaboration with BloodPop®, who produced multiple songs on Bieber's most recent album.

With lyrics that read pretty effectively like a post-breakup text chain, the 22-year-old pop star croons lines like, "I was wonderin' 'bout your mama, did she get that job she wanted?" and "No, we didn't end this so good, but you know we had something so good."

Forgive the rhyming of "good" with "good," look your ex up on Facebook or Instagram, and dive into the beat-heavy ballad below.

So, can we still be friends?

Meanwhile, one friend who has remained in Bieber's corner is Jaden Smith, who recently gave ET an update on his pal following his canceled tour dates.

