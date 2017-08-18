EXCLUSIVE: Carly Rae Jepsen Takes ET Behind the Scenes of Her New 'Cut to the Feeling' Music Video

Carly Rae Jepsen is excited for fans to see her new projects!

The 31-year-old singer invited ET to the Los Angeles set of her new music video, "Cut to the Feeling," where she gave us the exclusive first look ahead of its release next week.

"[It's] a very casual, fun, silly rehearsal day," Jepsen gushed as ET's Sophie Schillaci arrived to set. "You're getting to actually [see] my fake band as well. My real band boys couldn't make it down, so it's all my friends."

Although she has yet to debut the music video, Jepsen says she's already received so much love from fans on social media since the track dropped in May. Many of them have created their own versions of what the music video should look like.

"I love that creativity can spread like that," she says. "There was a gentleman on the plane who did this lip sync version and he had this great, big beard. He did it so theatrically and I just loved it."

The song is featured in the animated movie Leap!, in theaters Aug. 25, and is the theme song for MTV's new reality series, Siesta Key. Jepsen voices the character of Odette in Leap!, a strict dance teacher at the Opera Ballet School in France.

"It was really fun. I shot in Montreal in the middle of kind of a tour there and it was a day very much like a video game, because all of the characters' lips were already flapping in motion," she explains."It took me probably about an hour or two to get the flow of it."

In addition to Leap!, Jepsen has also been busy working on an "experimental" new album. She tells ET she's already written over 60 new songs!

"I don't mean experimental as in, like, experimental jazz," she jokes. "No, it's just where I'm open to not defining what I'm making. I tease that I call it songs to clean your house to."

But that's not all -- Jepsen will also be joining Katy Perry on her upcoming Witness tour.

