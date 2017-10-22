'Nashville' Star Clare Bowen Marries Brandon Robert Young

The 33-year-old singer-actress and her longtime love announced their fall nuptials in January, after Young, who is a Nashville-based musician, popped the question during her performance at the iconic Grand Ole Opry.

"October 21," Bowen told ET at the time. "We both love the fall. I think that's going to be it."

Bowen, who plays Scarlett O'Connor on the CMT musical drama, paused the wedding planning for several months after her younger brother was diagnosed with cancer.

"We got engaged and then my brother got sick, so we dropped everything. Everything stopped and we went to Australia to help him," she added. "Now, Tim is in remission [and] we’re just able to start planning, and it’s going like wildfire."