'Nashville' Star Clare Bowen Marries Brandon Robert Young
Clare Bowen is a married woman!
The Nashville star and Brandon Robert Young said their I Do's on Saturday in (guess where?) Nashville, Tennessee, Us Weekly reports.
The 33-year-old singer-actress and her longtime love announced their fall nuptials in January, after Young, who is a Nashville-based musician, popped the question during her performance at the iconic Grand Ole Opry.
"October 21," Bowen told ET at the time. "We both love the fall. I think that's going to be it."
Bowen, who plays Scarlett O'Connor on the CMT musical drama, paused the wedding planning for several months after her younger brother was diagnosed with cancer.
"We got engaged and then my brother got sick, so we dropped everything. Everything stopped and we went to Australia to help him," she added. "Now, Tim is in remission [and] we’re just able to start planning, and it’s going like wildfire."
The actress continued, "I had never wanted to get married before Brandon, which I kind of love. We’re picking flowers and I’m designing dresses with this wonderful designer named Olia Zavozina, who is Nashville-based. It’s so beautiful. It’s so much fun. I had no idea because I didn’t have any dreams about it before him."
On the morning of the wedding, Bowen posted a peaceful picture of the sunrise, alongside the caption, "Watching the sunrise. Wearing the blanket I was wrapped in when I was born around my shoulders. Gonna go marry my soulmate now. #foreverbowenyoung."
The night before, Bowen and her girlfriends posted a couple of snaps to social media from a pre-wedding celebration, complete with aerial silks, a stunning unicorn cake and a sunset boat ride.
Earlier this month, the actress shared a sweet snap of her parents en route from Australia to assist with the nuptials.
"My parents waltzing their way through @sydneyairport to come help me do all the things I never thought I'd do, because I never thought I'd get married, because that's something that happened to other people," she wrote. "I really had no interest in it at all… Then @brandonrobertyoung turned up and turned everything upside down and this photo is emotional napalm and I get to see them tomorrow and I'm not crying you're crying."
