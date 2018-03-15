New 'Avengers: Infinity War' Trailer Reveals Just How Big and Bad Josh Brolin's Thanos Is

Turns out that last Avengers: Infinity War trailer was one hell of a teaser!

The Marvel Cinematic Universe's massive crossover movie event arrives in just over a month -- after Iron Man himself, Robert Downey Jr., convinced the studio to move up the release date one week to April 27 -- and, on Friday, Marvel debuted the "world premiere" of the Infinity War trailer.

If the last look focused on assembling all of the different heroes -- Avengers! Guardians of the Galaxy! Black Panther! Spider-Man! -- and teasing the big bad, Thanos (played by Josh Brolin), then this trailer reveals just how much death and destruction follows in the Mad Titan's wake. "Avengers," he growls. "The end is near." Watch the trailer now -- and just know, those aren't spidey senses you've got, they're goosebumps:

ET was on the set of Avengers: Infinity War -- which, when we visited last summer, had been transformed into none other than Wakanda -- and earlier this week, we began to reveal everything we learned during filming, including:

Marvel's Biggest Movie by the Numbers: Go behind the scenes in Atlanta, Georgia, to get the scoop on new looks, unexpected pairings and the massive cast featuring more than 60 Marvel characters. "No wonder I only have, like, four lines in the whole movie," Mark Ruffalo says with a laugh. "We have to share it with all these other people." Read more here.

Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson: Captain America and Black Widow sit down to tease Cap's Secret Avengers, any potential romance between their characters and a solo Black Widow film. "I think that there's definitely an opportunity to explore Widow as a woman who has come into her own and is making independent and active choices for herself," Johansson shares. Read more here.

Chadwick Boseman and Danai Gurira: The stars of Black Panther have the biggest movie of the year on lock, now can they go two-for-two with Infinity War? King T'Challa himself talks about the Avengers coming to Africa and what he hopes viewers take from this movie. "Division creates the opportunities for your enemies to sneak in and take over," Boseman says. Read more here.

Keep coming back next week for even more on-set interviews with Mark Ruffalo, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan and directors Anthony and Joe Russo. Let the countdown to Infinity begin!

