New Dad Travis Scott Performs During NBA All-Star Weekend

Travis Scott isn't wasting any time getting back to the music!

Just two weeks after he welcomed his first child, baby girl Stormi, with Kylie Jenner, the 25-year-old rapper took the stage at Avenue Los Angeles to perform during NBA All-Star Weekend.

Travis performed a slew of his hits, including "Huncho Jack," "Antidote," "Goosebumps" and, of course, "Butterfly Effect," which is believed to be about Kylie and the inspiration for Stormi's adorable moniker.

Presented by Rémy Martin, the crowd was packed with celebrity guests, including Chanel Iman, Future and Nicole Scherzinger. Khloe's Kardashian's NBA star boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, was also at the event, as were two of her exes, James Harden and French Montana.

Kylie was nowhere to be seen at the show, but if we had to make a guess, we would say she was at home caring for their little bundle of joy. A source told ET last month that Kylie, who was noticeably absent from the spotlight throughout her pregnancy, would gradually be easing her way back into the public eye.

"Kylie has been chilling at home for the most part and just living her best life," the source said at the time. "She has really enjoyed this time away from the spotlight. It’s the first time she can remember in her entire life not being followed by cameras and she’s just trying to enjoy this privacy."

