New Mom Brittany Kerr Slams Haters Shaming Her and Husband Jason Aldean for Taking a Vacation

Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany Kerr Aldean, has hit back after "parent shamers" criticized her and her husband for leaving their 3-month-old son, Memphis, at home to take a vacation.

After the 30-year-old mom posted a photo on Instagram showing her en-route to a couples’ getaway in the Bahamas on Friday, some people attempted to make her feel guilty about leaving her baby boy at home.

"Why not take him with you," asked one follower.

"Omg leaving him already 😭😭 I couldn’t do it!," a fan commented, while another advised her to take him with her and bring a nanny.



Brittany's caption had even made it clear that she missed her baby boy, writing of a photo of her happily looking at a photo of Memphis on the plane, "Haven’t even left Nashville and I miss him so much it hurts."

On Saturday, Kerr Aldean called for users to stop leaving "ignorant comments."

"Much needed vacay☀," she captioned a pic of the pair at the beach. "Just a word of wisdom for all the parent shamers ... vacations are ok for new parents to take. Sometimes after being pregnant for almost a year, cooped up in a house for weeks at a time, you need a little sunshine and adult time."

"IT IS NOT OK to leave your ignorant comments," she continued. “If you don’t agree with something, PLEASE ... do me a favor and unfollow me. You will NOT be missed♥ And for all the sweet, positive, happy people ... we love you and thank you!!💋💋."

Brittany didn't let the haters take away from her beach vacay, however. She continued to post photos from the multi-day trip, which also included musician Dee Jay Silver and his wife, Jenna Perdue.

The Aldeans welcomed son Memphis on Dec. 4., following a challenging year which saw Aldean distraught after his October performance at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, was tragically interrupted by a guman fatally firing shots on concert-goers from a nearby hotel.



In January, Aldean opened up about how the birth of his son had helped him heal from the aftermath of the shooting.

