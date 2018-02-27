New Paul Walker Documentary to Show a ‘Side of Paul Few Knew’

A new documentary about late actor Paul Walker promises to “showcase a side of Paul few knew.”

Paramount Network announced on Tuesday that they have teamed up with Network Entertainment and filmmaker Derik Murray for I Am Paul Walker, a look at the life and death of the much-loved Fast and Furious star.

According to a press release from the network, the documentary will feature interviews with Walker’s castmates and friends and take a look at his philanthropic endeavors, including his work in Haiti following the deadly 2010 earthquake.

It’s set to air on Paramount Network on April 2 with Murray -- who previously worked on I Am Heath Ledger and I Am MLK Jr -- teaming up with Adrian Buitenhuis, who will direct the project.



Walker died in a car crash in Santa Clarita, California, in November 2013. He was 40.

His Fast and Furious costar, Vin Diesel, previously opened up to ET about the struggle of losing Walker.

“The last three years have been some of the hardest of my life because of losing my brother like that,” he told ET in December 2016.

