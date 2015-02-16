Eat Your Heart Out: 7 Celebrity Cookbooks Worth Whipping Up Recipes From

Gwyneth Paltrow is coming out with a third cookbook. Let us repeat: a third cookbook. Does one need yet another outlet for the actress to remind us that her life is far more put together than ours (conscious uncoupling not withstanding)? More importantly, do we really need another batch of recipes supposedly time-tested by celebrities?

It turns out, yes, we do. While there are plenty of cookbooks by celeb chefs, many of whom appear on your TV screen nightly, recently there haven't been that many food tomes by actors and singers. Maybe they’re busy doing other things (like acting or singing) or don't think we'll believe they can cook for themselves let alone us. In fact, Paltrow was quite humble when she admitted to Rachael Ray: "I really love doing it. It’s such an awesome side project that I get to do, and I feel really lucky that people bought the first one and the second one."

Like her first two books, 2011's My Father's Daughter (with Mario Batali) and 2013's It's All Good, Paltrow plans on filling this upcoming release with recipes the whole family can enjoy. And if it features the Jailbird Cake recipe, fans will definitely buy the third.

RELATED: This Childhood Pic of Gwyneth Paltrow Explains Everything

If you don't feel like waiting months and months for Paltrow to complete her latest cooking venture — or if you've already whipped up every recipe in her last two — test out a few recipes from one of these seven recommended celeb cookbooks. And — yes, many of these were co-written with cooks and chefs. Their names are just in tiny, tiny print.

1. Trisha Yearwood

Just like Paltrow, the country singer is set to release her third cookbook this year. Her first two bestsellers, Georgia Cooking in an Oklahoma Kitchen and Home Cooking with Trisha Yearwood, are filled with family stories, photos, and recipes passed down from family and friends and even shout-outs to her hubby Garth Brooks. And you guessed it — all of the homegrown recipes came from Yearwood's native Georgia and adopted state of Oklahoma. The Grammy winner has parlayed this foodie success into her own Food Network series, Trisha's Southern Kitchen, now in its fifth season. You are one lucky man, Brooks.



PHOTOS: Celebrities with Cookbooks



2. Alicia Silverstone



The Clueless star has created an entire community around "the kind life," an eco-friendly way of living a happy, healthy life. Her lifestyle site (sound familiar, Paltrow fans?) came about because of her clean-food book, The Kind Diet. While Silverstone is a strict vegan, her cookbook includes three phases of eating to transition into a plant-based diet. Defining the third level as "superhero" seems a little gimmicky, but this wouldn’t be the first time we let Cher Horowitz preach to us. See, Cher, you have done something for humanity!

3. Stanley Tucci

We know that actors aren't actually the characters they play, but we found Tucci very believable as a man who loves food in Julie & Julia and Big Night. Turns out, he wasn't stretching, especially in the latter. His two cookbooks, The Tucci Cookbook and The Tucci Table: Cooking with Family and Friends, feature over 300 total recipes for homemade Italian dishes. The first finds the actor gushing over his family's history and their love affair with food — plus there's an adorable picture of then three-year-old Tucci in a Peekskill, New York park. It also pairs each meal with a wine. The second book ties together his family’s tradition with that of his wife's, Felicity Blunt. Yes, as in Emily's sister. Now that's one kitchen table we're dying to get an invite to.

NEWS: Stanley Tucci & Wife Felicity Blunt Expecting Their First Child

4. Ali Larter

Thanks to that infamous scene in Varsity Blues, Larter is best known for whipped cream. Turns out, she can whip up more than that. After her very first dinner party while a struggling actress in New York City turned into a disaster, the Jersey native learned to appreciate the process and throw successful soirees full of food and laughter. Thus, Kitchen Revelry was born. It’s a collection of Larter's go-to recipes to create a year’s worth of celebratory menus. Who are we to argue with an entire book about food and parties?



5. Elisabeth Hasselbeck



Survivor isn't just what made Hasselbeck a household name — that trip to Australia is also how the Fox and Friends co-host discovered she had celiac disease. Her two books, The G-Free Diet and Deliciously G-Free, have become staples in the gluten-free community. Hasselback’s goal was to create recipes that were tasty, familiar, and easy-to-make. French toast, yellow birthday cake, enchiladas are included on her menu, which we had no idea you could make both edible and g-free. Basically, Hasselbeck was gluten-free before it was cool.



6. Eva Longoria

We know, we know — every celebrity has a restaurant these days. Heck, even Toby Keith has a chain called I Love This Bar & Grill. Seriously. Yet somehow, the fact that Longoria owns a restaurant named Beso ("kiss" in Spanish, which is just delightful) made us trust her book Eva's Kitchen even more. She also worked at Wendy's as a teenager, but that’s neither here nor there. What's important is that the Desperate Housewives star's cookbook is almost as much about growing up on a Texas ranch and her travels around the world as it is about her 100 favorite recipes, many of which highlight her Mexican heritage.



7. Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein

Portlandia is a skewering satire on hipster life, and so is the IFC show's companion tome, The Portlandia Cookbook: Cook Like a Local. After the first few pages of politely mocking Portland's "food town" reputation, and every story behind every ingredient in every meal that goes with it, you'll find legitimate recipes based off of some of your favorite characters from the show. We can't wait to pickle that!

Go ahead, make a few star-approved dishes. In the meantime, we'll be dreaming up names for Paltrow's next bestseller. Fingers crossed she calls the cookbook It's All Goop.

Related Gallery