'Glee' Star Naya Rivera Is Pregnant!



Naya Rivera and her husband Ryan Dorsey are expecting their first child!

The Glee star announced the big news in a Tuesday post on Tumblr, writing, "Surprise! We’re having a baby! Ryan and I feel so blessed and can’t wait to welcome the newest member of our family."



The 28-year-old actress also added an adorable ‘Bun in the Oven’ illustration, signed, "XO, The Dorseys" and a side-by-side photo of herself and her husband when they were children.

Rivera covered all her social media bases by tweeting the news, and Instagramming the illustration as well.

First comes love… then comes marriage... then comes... http://t.co/AgeT41sY8F — Naya Rivera Dorsey (@NayaRivera) February 25, 2015

Rivera, 26, and Dorsey, 31, tied the knot in Cabo San Lucas in July. Their wedding came three months after Rivera called off her engagement with rapper Big Sean.



Rivera and her fellow Glee co-stars recently shared another emotional moment as they filmed the final season of the Fox dramedy.

