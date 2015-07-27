Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Wear Their Wedding Bands As They Reunite in Atlanta

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are putting family first, even as they separate.

The couple -- who announced they would be divorcing last month -- was spotted together in Atlanta over the weekend, both wearing their wedding bands, as they spent time with their children.

WATCH: Ben Affleck Wears His Wedding Ring as He Brings an Adorable Puppy of Hope to Atlanta



"Ben is not filming anything in Atlanta right now," a family source tells ET. "He is only there to be with his family."

Splash News/ FameFlynet

WATCH: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Split Fuels Cheating Rumors



As for getting around to filing the divorce paperwork, Ben and Jen are in no "rush,” a source tells People, but are instead "concentrating on being a family right now."

WATCH: 11 Celebrity Couples Who Can't Ever Get Divorced or We Will Lose All Faith in Love



And the family seemed to enjoy their time together and Ben, Jen and their three children -- Violet, 9, Seraphina, 6, and Samuel, 3 -- attended a school fair, where they played in attractions such as a bouncy castle, and a game of softball.

This is not the first time during this process when Ben and Jen have put the kids first. Ben was spotted last week with a new puppy, apparently for the kids.

MORE: 7 Times Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner Got Too Soul-Crushingly Real About Their Marriage

