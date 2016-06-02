New 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' Photos Show Grown-Up Ron and Hermione With Their Daughter

After the unveiling of adult Harry Potter, we now know what grown-up Ron and Hermione look like!

New photos show Paul Thornley as Ron, Noma Dumezweni as Hermione and Cherrelle Skeete as their daughter, Rose, in the upcoming play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. The stage production is based on an original story by Harry Potter author J. K. Rowling and picks up 19 years after the final book and movie.

Charlie Gray

The story will center on Harry (played by Jamie Parker), a now-overworked Ministry of Magic employee, as he "grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs," while his son, Albus Severus Potter (played by Sam Clemmett), struggles with his family legacy.

Charlie Gray

Previews for Part One of the production will begin on June 7 with previews for Part Two starting June 9. The official opening is scheduled for July 30 at London's West End at the Palace Theatre.

Charlie Gray

The play has already received some backlash for casting a black actress as Hermione, even though, as Rowling herself pointed out, "white skin was never specified" for the character.

Charlie Gray

"Rowling loves black Hermione," the author tweeted in December.

Canon: brown eyes, frizzy hair and very clever. White skin was never specified. Rowling loves black Hermione 😘 https://t.co/5fKX4InjTH — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 21, 2015

Emma Watson, who played Hermione in the Warner Bros. films, also chimed in.

"Can't wait to see Noma Dumezweni as Hermione on stage this year," she tweeted.

Can't wait to see Noma Dumezweni as Hermione on stage this year. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #harrypotterandthecursedchild #2016 — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) January 2, 2016

Check out the opening of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in the video below.